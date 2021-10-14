Lincoln National Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

