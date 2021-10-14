Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,538 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,449,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.