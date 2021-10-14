2,706 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.74. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,755. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

