1,606 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 253.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.32. 3,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

