Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,900. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

