Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. 9,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.33 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 834.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.