Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,678 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,826. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

