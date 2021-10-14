Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Drops By 84.0%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 25.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

JCIC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.