Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 689.1% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,714,575,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,549,250. Medican Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

