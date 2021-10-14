Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.98. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 2,851 shares.

Specifically, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

