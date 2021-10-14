Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088,389 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $191,604,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

