Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of RY opened at $103.32 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

