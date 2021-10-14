Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 247.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 460,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.