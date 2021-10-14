Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

