Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,566 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

RBBN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $925.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.