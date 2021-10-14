Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

