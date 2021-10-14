Sigma Planning Corp Sells 46,414 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

