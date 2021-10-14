Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

