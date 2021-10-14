TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $36.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,592. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $781.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

