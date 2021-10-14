iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 200,566 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

