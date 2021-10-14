Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

