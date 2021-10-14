Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 261.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

