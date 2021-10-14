Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $25.88

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

