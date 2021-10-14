Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,953 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $96,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

