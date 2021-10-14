Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,046 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.14% of Service Co. International worth $102,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

