Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,162,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $246.78 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

