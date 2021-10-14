DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,896,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.82 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

