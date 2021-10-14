Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

