Seeyond Sells 432 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,441. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

