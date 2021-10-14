Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $70.92

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAN traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.82. 12,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

