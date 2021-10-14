Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.92 Average PT from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSEY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 291,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

