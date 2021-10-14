The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $11.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $858.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

