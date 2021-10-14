Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XMTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21. Xometry has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $13,109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $76,323,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

