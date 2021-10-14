Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $117.28 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,212 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $117,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 181,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

