Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,497 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $121,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

