Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,681,307 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.71% of Farfetch worth $126,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $66,275,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,624,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

