Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,112 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,112 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $136,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

