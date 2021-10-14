QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 417.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,062 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP opened at $40.09 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

