Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

