Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
