QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

