9,300 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.