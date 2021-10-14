QS Investors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

