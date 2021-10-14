New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,443 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

