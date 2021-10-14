Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Watsco by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $278.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

