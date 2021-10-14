California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,734 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $93,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

