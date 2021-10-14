California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 466,095 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 466,095 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $97,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.