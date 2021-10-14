Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Iron Mountain worth $95,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

