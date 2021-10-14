CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,378 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.36% of CoreCivic worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

CXW opened at $9.49 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

