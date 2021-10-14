CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $41,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,305 shares of company stock worth $80,963,153 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

