Quark Market Capitalization Reaches $9.63 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $1,517.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.